Assam Cong MLA, ex-MLA expelled for six year

GUWAHATI: Two senior leaders of Assam Congress in Barak Valley including an MLA and a former MLA have been expelled from the party for six years for hobnobbing with the rival BJP.

Congress MLA, Rajdeep Goala has been expelled from the party for six years with the approval of AICC president Sonia Gandhi while former party MLA Rumi Nath has been expelled from the party for six years with the approval of APCC President, Ripun Bora.

Both the expelled leaders have been charged with anti-party activities in collusion with rival BJP.