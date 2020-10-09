Govt’s pay-for-test move comes under fire

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has taken exception to the state government’s decision to charge people for COVID-19 tests from October 16.

“It is too soon for the government to surrender and let people suffer on their own,” senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh told reporters on Thursday.

Accusing the government of shifting its responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 to the common man, Lyngdoh said, “The government has let the people of the state down at a time when they needed the government to perform.

The Congress legislator also observed that the government move to exempt BPL families from paying for tests would be of no use to residents of Shillong which is the most affected part of the state and has the least number of BPL beneficiaries.