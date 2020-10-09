Ichamati probe over, report likely today

SHILLONG: Police have completed the investigation into the complaint of harassment against women and children of Ichamati area.

According to police sources, the report is being vetted before forwarding to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Sources said that the available report suggested that much of the NCPCR allegations were not factual or “highly exaggerated”.

The enquiry which was conducted by Additional SP (crime) East Khasi Hills Jaspal Singh Dhanao, looked into serious allegations of “institutional harassment” on women and children who were left high and dry after their male bread winners fled homes out of fear.

Sources said that officer spent time in the cluster of villages nestled along the Indo-Bangla border, met concerned families, local traditional villages heads, local police officers and took their version of the situation.

It is expected that the report would be mailed to NCPCR in Delhi on Friday.

The complaint was originally filed by one Gayatri Borpatra Gohain with the Union Ministry of Child and Women Welfare which in turn forwarded it to NCPCR for further action.

On September 30, NCPCR sent an official communication to the Superintendent of Police S. Nongtnger seeking a thorough probe in to why, how and who of the alleged harassment. October 7 was the deadline for submission of report with remedial actions taken by the administration.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya High Court this week released on bail one more person who was in judicial custody since February this year. In all 24 men from Ichamati were arrested after a KSU activist was killed in a violent clash on February 24 last. With this, seven persons are out on bail, while 17 others are still lodged in different district jails. Most of them have either have no means to apply for bail or have been denied bail by court, it is learnt. They are expected to be tried in the court after a chargesheet is filed by the investigation officer.