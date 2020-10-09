SC to hear PIL for CBI probe into Disha’s death

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian on October 12.

However, during the brief hearing, the top court suggested that the petitioner should have moved the Bombay High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian took up the matter through video conferencing and said it will hear the matter on Monday as the lawyer in the case was unavailable.

Adjourning the matter, the top court observed in the meantime, the lawyer should move the High Court.

The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

The plea has urged the top court if after perusal of the same, the court finds it unsatisfactory, then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

In connection with today’s hearing, Dhanda said he was unable to argue the matter due to some technical glitch. “The matter will again come up for hearing on Monday,” said Dhanda.

Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai’s Malad West. “A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion,” said the plea.

The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had appeared in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the Covid-19 induced lockdown ended. (IANS)