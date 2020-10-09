NGO files RTI seeking details of COVID expenses

SHILLONG: As part of its quest for accountability in regard to the expenditure made by the state government in tackling COVID-19, Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has filed three RTI applications — two addressed to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and one to the Labour department.

The applications, which have been filed online, are in addition to TUR’s demand seeking proactive disclosure of all the accounts, including the names of suppliers and vendors under the Social Audit Act and Section 4 of the RTI Act.

“TUR is also going to file more RTI applications, seeking details of expenditure carried out by various MLAs out of the funds received for COVID-19,” TUR member, Angela Rangad said in a statement issued to the media on Thursday.

The move comes as a follow up to TUR’s petition to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, asking him to make available details of the expenditure (regarding the Rs 399 crore reportedly spent in tackling the pandemic crisis) in the public domain.

Besides, it has asked the chief minister to make public all contracts and tender documents of medical and other procurements carried out during the corona crisis.

TUR appealed to the citizens of Meghalaya to pro-actively seek information under the RTI Act “so as to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not become a pandemic of corruption.”

It further appealed to the citizens to file a complaint with the Meghalaya Lokayukta if the RTI revealed corruption and abuse of power.

“In this regard, Thma U Rangli Juki is ready to help the citizens with the drafting of the RTI applications and in using the online portal as well as filing complaints with the Meghalaya Lokayukta,” Rangad said.

“Citizens can get in touch via WhatsApp on 9863097754 and email at [email protected],” she added.