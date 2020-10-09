KSU ire over provocative social media comments

SHILLONG: KSU president Lambokstar Marngnar warned unnamed persons against making provocative statements on social media over certain local issues of the state.

In a statement the KSU Chief pointed out that some people from outside the state were making repeated comments in social media giving “communal colour” to local issues.

“Don’t try to provoke and mislead the people of the state and if we react, it will be on them,” Marngar said on Thursday.

Referring to one individual who often uses Facebook and comments about the issues of the state, the KSU president said, “If he dares, come to Shillong and debate with me and don’t make unnecessary comment sitting in Mumbai.”

Citing instances when people from outside the state have taken to social media in projecting issues as communal, Marngar cautioned them not to mix issues and mislead people.