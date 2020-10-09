Prices of most essentials shoot up in Shillong markets

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Cost of living in Shillong has gone up appreciably as most essential commodities have been selling in local markets at a higher price than it was a fortnight ago. Be it perishable items like vegetables and fruits, meat or fish, or non-perishable grocery, almost all have recorded a spurt.

Some call it COVID-generated, others attribute it to higher demand of local vegetables in Assam due to damage wrought by floods. Also, some commodities which come from outside the region like cooking oil, onions and potatoes have become dearer because of revision of price at “sources of origin”.

A quick check with the wholesale dealers revealed that in a span of a fortnight, the wholesale price of potato has gone up from Rs 33 to Rs 50; onion, which was Rs 22, now sells at Rs 70; mustard oil (scooter 15 litres container) rose from Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,750; Neeraj brand shot up from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,510; refined oil is selling at Rs 200 higher than earlier Rs 1250.

The effect of this trend is also reflected in the retail markets here.

Prices of veggies in markets like Laitumkhrah, Laban and Jail Road are higher, while prices are relatively lower at Anjalee parking lot which is open to the public after 2 pm and Iewduh (Bara Bazar).

In Laitumkhrah market, onions sell at Rs 60 a kg, which was Rs 30 a few weeks ago; potatoes are Rs 50-60, while earlier they were Rs 40-50.

Beans are Rs 120 a kilo; mustard leaves are Rs 30 a bunch, carrots are priced at Rs 80 per kg, tomatoes Rs 70-80 per kg, cabbage Rs 50 and cauliflower Rs 80.

Price of rohu fish per kilo (imported from Andhra Pradesh) is Rs 180-200, while the cut fish sells at Rs 350-400, katla is currently priced at Rs 500 while earlier it was around Rs 350-380. Prawn is Rs 800, while Hilsa is anything between Rs 800-1,000. The Hilsa from Bangladesh sells at Rs 1,500-1,800 per kilo. The price of pork is Rs 350, beef now costs Rs 400 a kg from Rs 350 a week ago, mutton is steady at Rs 600 per kg.

Apples range from Rs 150-200, imported green apples are Rs 300 per kg. Malta is Rs 250 and sweet lime or mosambi is Rs 100. Another fruit that caught the attention of customers is red bananas and persimmons which cost Rs 180 per dozen and Rs 250 per kilo, respectively.

Prices are no different in Laban and Jail Road where potatoes cost Rs 45-Rs 50 and onion is Rs 50 and even goes up to Rs 60 in Jail Road. In previous weeks, the prices of potato and onion were Rs 40 and Rs 45, respectively.

In Laban, shrimps are priced at Rs 600 a kilo and rohu is Rs 250 and other small fishes are in the range of Rs 300 per kilo. Chicken is Rs 300, beef and pork cost Rs 380. Apples range at Rs 140-300. There is not much difference in Jail Road but the chicken and rohu fish are sold at Rs 260, katla at Rs 280, prawns at Rs 800 per kg and Hilsa is priced at Rs 1,300-1,600 per kg.

If the buyers want a good bargain, they should try the Anjalee Parking lot. When this reporter visited the market on Thursday, customers were seen happy as prices are generally lower in comparison to other local markets. Beans were selling at an unbelievable Rs 40 for a kilo!

Garden fresh local cauliflower is Rs 50 or Rs 45, but it all depends on the size and quality. Ripe pumpkins are sold at Rs 150 per kg. Cucumbers are sold at Rs 10-20. Potatoes are sold at Rs 30-50.

A tomato farmer said, “To sustain our livelihood, we have to sell tomatoes at Rs 40-45 per kilo”.

A volunteer commented that it all depends on the quantity available which determines the price of a product. “Last time, very less amount of carrots was available and the price went up to Rs 95 per kilo”, he said.

Inside Iewduh, very few meat sellers can be seen waiting for customers. A shopkeeper said, “Many of the meat sellers are still selling in locality markets and have not opened their stalls here”. Price of beef here is Rs 380 per kilo and pork is Rs 320-340. As for fish, rohu is priced at Rs 220 a kg, katla is Rs 240 and mrigal carp is Rs 130 per kilo.

The price of rice has somewhat remained unaffected. A shopkeeper in Laban said, “The government is also distributing rice so there is no increase in the price of rice”.

A grocery shop in Laitumkhrah sells Parimal rice at Rs 35-40 per kg. On the other hand, the price of cooking oil is Rs 110 (1 litre packet), while earlier it was Rs 105. Loose cooking oil is Rs 100 and earlier it was Rs 95. The price of wheat flour and refined flour remains the same which is Rs 30 and Rs 32, respectively (loose). The price of tetra-pack milk also remains the same at Rs 62 a litre.

Items Laban Laitumkhrah Jail Road Iewduh

Potato ` 45 – ` 50 ` 50 – ` 60 ` 50 ` 40 – ` 50

Onion ` 42 – ` 50 ` 60 ` 60 ` 40 – ` 50

Beef ` 400 ` 400 — ` 380

Rohu ` 250 ` 240 ` 250 ` 220

Chicken ` 300 ` 370 ` 260 ` 240

Pork ` 340 ` 350 — ` 320 – ` 340