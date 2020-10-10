Aamir, PC pledge support to underprivileged children

Actor Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra have pledged support to Global Online Auction of Artwork by Indian underprivileged children with – ‘Beauty Without Boundaries 2020’ – a global online charitable art auction that is set to launch on October 12.

The auction features art created by destitute children in India affected by COVID-19.

Personalities like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Danny Boyle will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders.

More than 20 works of art created by children living in extreme poverty in Mumbai, will go on sale on October 12 as part of ‘Beauty Without Boundaries 2020,’ an inaugural online auction sponsored by ‘Artrepreneur’, an online membership platform for all visual artists and creatives, the Aseema Charitable Trust in India and Friends of Aseema, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping Aseema.

The child artists range in age from 10 to 17 years. The collection includes watercolour landscapes, pen-and-ink drawings, mixed media and an assortment of brush paintings. Some of this art was created by the children during the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)