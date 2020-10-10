Clamour for action against coal racketeers gets louder

SHILLONG: The clamour for putting an end to illegal coal racketeering in the state is apparently getting louder.

For its part, the NPP-led MDA government seems to be getting cornered with unremitting allegations over illegal transportation of coal from several quarters.

Soon after BJP, an ally in the MDA demanded arrest of power minister James Sangma over the matter, civil society groups in the state are now demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal coal syndicate.

The United Democratic Party, an important constituent of the MDA coalition, meanwhile, has left it to the government to deal with the allegations.

UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh said, “It is the role of the government. They have to take a call on how to manage the allegations or charges.”

Asked if the UDP also wants a CBI probe, Lyngdoh said, “Let the chief minister take a call on this… What is right, what is wrong, whom to arrest and whom not to.”

On the other hand, Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) president, Agnes Kharshiing who has been spearheading the movement against illegal coal mining and transportation of coal, demanded that the matter should be handed over to the CBI for the reality to come out “as there has been a lot of government’s revenue leakage.”

“They are hiding a lot of information and I am telling you they are still digging and rat-hole mines are still working. So we need an independent inquiry and the matter should be handed over to the CBI,” she said.

Meanwhile, a source who did not wish to be named, said illegal coal transportation frequently took place in the state though no transportation has taken place since the past couple of days.

The source revealed that the transportation of the mineral starts after 10 pm. “When illegal transportation is done, hundreds of trucks would be seen plying on the Guwahati-Shillong highway the entire night,” the source said.

According to the source, a middleman charges Rs 70,000 for each truck to ensure that the truck goes outside the state without any hitches. “The entire network is run on WhatsApp and officials are given the number of trucks which are not to be stopped,” the source said.

Sources further claimed that there are few strategic locations on the entire Khliehriat-Guwahati national highway where coal trucks are allowed to pass by. “Hence no transfer of police personnel takes place from those strategic locations even though there are several allegations,” the source said.

“The rule is simple. If you don’t get the right middleman, your truck will be caught,” the source claimed.

The source however informed that as of now there was no illegal transportation of coal taking place from Garo Hills region.

Guidelines

Meanwhile, in a face-saving strategy following media reports on illegal transportation of coals, the Meghalaya Government on Friday issued detailed guidelines for the transportation of seized coal from various districts in the state to Assam.

The Mining and Geology department, in its notification issued on Friday, said that the consignment carrying auctioned coal should be allowed for transportation only with high security Mineral Transport Challans (MTC) containing hologram and fugitive ink to be issued by the directorate of mineral resources (DMR).

It stated that the truck number, route and destination shall be indicated in MTC and consignor should use only the route mentioned in the MTC, adding that the DMR shall intimate the issuance of MTC to the concerned superintendent of police and commissioner of transport along with route of transportation and destination.

It also asked the concerned deputy commissioners to station a joint team comprising police, DMR officials and the transport department at the junction of weighbridge-cum-check gates of transport department or DMR check gates to divert all the goods laden trucks including coal laden trucks from main road towards weighbridge-cum-check gate.

It also said that the SP concerned shall depute at least two police personnel to each weighbridge-cum-check gate in his jurisdiction to detect vehicles carrying coal illegally.

“The MRI/assistant MRI shall maintain the register on details of coal trucks passed through the check gate and monthly statement shall be sent to the DMR for reconciliation. The MRI/assistant MRI of the check gate shall ensure video recording of all consignments of coal passed through the check gate and the footage shall be stored for at least one year,” the notification stated.

It also stated that the transport department shall ensure that CCTV cameras installed at the weighbridge are functioning and shall share the CCTV footage with the DMR every month.