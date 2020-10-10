Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Special mass organised to observe Ist death anniversary of Archbishop Dominic Jala

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma addresses the special mass on the Ist death anniversary of Archbishop Dominic Jala in Shillong on Saturday. Photos: Sanjib

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with other Ministers and MLAs of the state attended the special mass organised here on Saturday to observe of the 1st Death Anniversary of Archbishop Most Rev. Dominic Jala, laying wreath at cemetery.

Special mass on Ist death anniversary of Archbishop Dominic Jala in Shillong on Saturday.

A book and a souvenir on Rev. Dominic Jala were released on the occasion at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Church, Don Bosco in the city.

