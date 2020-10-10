Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud
Special mass organised to observe Ist death anniversary of Archbishop Dominic Jala
SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with other Ministers and MLAs of the state attended the special mass organised here on Saturday to observe of the 1st Death Anniversary of Archbishop Most Rev. Dominic Jala, laying wreath at cemetery.
A book and a souvenir on Rev. Dominic Jala were released on the occasion at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Church, Don Bosco in the city.
