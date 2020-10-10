Minister ready for action against brother ‘if found guilty’

SHILLONG: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Friday asserted that his brother, whose name surfaced in connection with illegal transportation of coal in the state, should be punished as per law if his guilt was established.

Shylla, who represents the coal-rich Khliehriat constituency in East Jaintia Hills, said, “Just because I am a minister I am not going to spare anyone who is involved in illegalities. I am here to serve the public. If my family or even my father is found guilty they should be punished.”

The minister’s brother, Bison Shylla, was alleged to have been involved in transportation of coal to Assam in violation of the NGT ban but was spared arrest after securing anticipatory bail.

Asked to confirm if illegal coal transportation was taking place in the state, Shylla refrained from a direct response, saying that the state government did not encourage illegal mining or transportation of coal.

He, however, wanted mining activity to resume in the state with strict adherence to environmental norms.

He urged people to wait till a proper system was put in place to pave way for legal mining and transportation of coal.