MTET cleared teachers lament delay in holding interview for appointment

TURA: Members of the teaching fraternity who cleared last year’s Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test have apprised chief minister Conrad K Sangma about the undue delay in holding of interviews for various vacancies which is causing much concern for many of the successful candidates who could lose out from the eligibility criteria if the current position remains.

The MTET passed teachers from Garo Hills submitted a memo to the CM on Friday to apprise him of their precarious position.

“There are many vacant UP and LP teaching posts across the state but we teachers are not getting any intimation for interviews for the various posts available from the concerned department,” pointed out the teachers in their memo.

Their worry is that the long delay would result in many no longer becoming eligible since the validity of the test has been reduced from seven to just two years from the date of declaration of the tests.

“We have apprised the CM about the need for the education department to hasten the process because much valuable time has been lost all this while,” stated the teachers.

While authorities have cited the COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdown for not holding the interviews all these months, the teachers brought to light the ongoing examinations and interviews being conducted for other vacancies and posts in various departments of the state.

“Surely, if they can hold such job interviews in other departments why can’t the education department follow a similar procedure,” question many teachers.