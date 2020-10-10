Meghalaya COVID update: 62 deaths, 156 new cases, 2437 active cases

SHILLONG: With one more death, 156 new COVID19 cases and recovery of 142 patients in the last 24 hours, the number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya now stands at 2437.

The state has so far reported 62 deaths and recovery of 5045 patients from COVID19 infection.

According to information provided by the state Health Department, out of the active cases 1722 are in Est Khasi Hills, four in West Khasi Hills, 31 in South West Khasi Hills, 320 in Ri Bhoi District, 58 in West Jaintia Hills, 31 in East Jaintia Hills, 161 in West Garo Hills, 38 in South West Garo Hills, 34 in South Garo Hills, 12 in Est Garo Hills and 26 in North Garo Hills.