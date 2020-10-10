Assam sets up cryogenic oxygen plant in GMCH

GUWAHATI: With the objective to facilitate uninterrupted supply of live-saving oxygen in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (Super Speciality unit), Assam Health Department has installed two Cryogenic Oxygen Plants.

These plants were inaugurated by the state Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today at the GMCH premises.

These sources of oxygen is deemed to be very useful at this time of COVD19 pandemic when oxygen has to be provided aplenty to critical patients. Assam government used to transport medical oxygen by road from outside and sometimes delay in arrival of tankers from outside could lead to crisis of this live saving commodity in the state.

“Liquid oxygen tank is the most economical way of ensuring bulk supply of oxygen in hospitals. Today, at GMCH Super Specialty Hospital, inaugurated Cryogenic Oxygen Plant. Two such tanks have been commissioned today, each with the capacity of 20,000 litres,” tweeted the state Health Minister, Dr Sarma.

The State Health Department will set up similar Cryogenic Oxygen storage plants in few other hospitals in the state including Jorhat Medical College Hospital.