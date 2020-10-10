NEHU to get new VC by new year

NEW DELHI: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) will have to wait for the new year for a new vice chancellor (VC), with incumbent Prof. SK Srivastava to continue in the position till then even in the face of stiff opposition from various quarters within and outside the varsity.

This was disclosed by Health Minister AL Hek here on Friday after a meeting with the Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Hek also handed a letter to the Union minister, demanding appointment of a new VC for the premier higher education centre of the region.

The process of appointment will be complete by this year end, and NEHU will have a new VC by December this year or early 2021, the Union Minister told Hek.The tenure of incumbent VC Prof. Srivastava, which had ended last month, has been extended despite strong opposition from various quarters.

The Joint Action Committee consisting of North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), North-Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNTSA) and North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) had opposed any extension to the incumbent VC.

Appointment of a new VC for the central university is a demand from students, teachers, and employees alike, Hek added.