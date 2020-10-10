New Delhi: The Centre is likely to sanction an indoor stadium at Golf Links and has asked the state government to submit a formal proposal in this regard.

The assurance came from Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju following a plea by Health Minister, AL Hek during their meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

An indoor stadium will help the local youths of Shillong to prepare for the 2022 National Games, Hek told the Union Minister.

Rijiju asserted that his ministry would positively consider the project if the state government submitted a formal proposal.