PHE min determined to complete GSWSS

SHILLONG: The newly-inducted PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, said that the department is determined to complete the long-pending Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase-III within this term.

He told a section of the press that the review meeting of the PHE department held on Friday discussed the pending schemes including the GSWSS, which was approved at the cost of Rs 193.50 crore in October, 2008.

“There are hurdles in getting land in the Cantonment area to lay pipes. We are yet to get the NOC from the Cantonment Board. The authorities informed us that they would hand over the land within six months but they have passed and there is no development on this,” Tongkhar said.

Asked, he said that one of the reasons for the delay in the project is that the central funds were not regular, while adding that some of the schemes were released once a month and there was a time when it was released after four years.

The central scheme was released in instalments.

“This delay in releasing the instalment gives contractors enough reasons and they start to argue about cost escalation,” he said, adding that the department will follow up on the matter so that there are no hurdles in availing funds.

“Now we are hopeful that we can complete the pending projects. We have also shifted some of the general state PHE schemes to Jal Jeevan”, he said.

On the other hand, the minister also appreciated the reporting system as done for JJM schemes and said that such a system will also be replicated for other schemes as he pointed out that it is very important.

“We should follow the reporting system for other schemes as well and all division offices are to have the system in place. This will also motivate the officers,” Tongkhar said.