NHAI resents new weighbridges on NH-6

SHILLONG: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is unhappy with the state government for authorising the setting up of few weighbridges along the Guwahati-Shillong highway without its permission.

Sources from NHAI said the state government, through a notification, had authorised the construction of few weighbridges without its authority.

“As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, the state government should have taken the permission from the NHAI,” the sources said.

Stating that the matter was taken up by Shillong MP Vincent Pala in Parliament, it was informed that the state government has signed a tripartite agreement under which no external construction on the highway is allowed without the approval of the NHAI.

It is discerned that the NHAI chairman, earlier this year, also wrote to the Chief Secretary, seeking his intervention into the matter. However, there has been no response from his end.