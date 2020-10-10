Police recover Rs 3 crore in cash, arrest 2 suspects in Assam recruitment scam

GUWAHATI: Assam Police as part of the on-going investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector Examination Question Paper Leak scam, on Saturday recovered total Rupees 3.5 crore in cash during two separate pre-dawn raid conducted in two places in Western Assam and arrested to persons suspected to be involved in the scam that has shaken up the BJP-led government in the state.

In a raid conducted at the residence of one Tarini Banikya at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district of Assam, a police team recovered at least Rs 2 crore in cash in currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500. The bundles of currency notes hidden inside a steel almirah in the residence.

The house owner Tarini Banikya is a close relative of one of the scam suspects Rupam Das who has been arrested too. Rupam Das is a close accomplice of arrested accused Rubul Hazarika alias Rubul Ali.

In a similar pre-dawn raid conducted at the residence of a third-grade Railway employee, Debraj Das at Gandhinagar in Barpeta town of western Assam, police recovered about Rs 1.5 crore in cash and arrested the railway employee.

It has been suspected that the recovered money was collected from aspirants of Assam Police Sub-Inspector posts. The cancelled written recruitment examination was scheduled on September 20 last and had to be cancelled after detection of leak of question paper.

The CID of Assam Police and Crime Branch of Guwahati City Police have altogether registered five cases in connection with the recruitment scam and so far arrested 45 persons including key accused P K Dutta, former DIG of Assam Police and another prime accused Dibon Deka who has been expelled from BJP in the wake of unearthing of the scam.