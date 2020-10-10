Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s grandsons make musical debut on his b’day

NEW DELHI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan turned 75 on Friday and he had a birthday surprise in store from his eight-year-old twin grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash.

Zohan and Abeer, sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash, made their musical debut with the track, “Our Love”, and the Ustad said it was the best birthday gift he could have imagined.

“I have received the best birthday gift ever from Abeer and Zohaan. This was such a pleasant surprise. I am so moved and touched that they were able to do this during such trying times on the planet. Please bless them in their musical journey. The learning never stops for an artiste. I feel that I am still a student and have so much more to learn,” said Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

“Our love” was produced during the lockdown, earlier this year. Based on Raga Tilak Kamod, the composition has the twins performing a soulful arrangement that was originally created by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and arranged by Sai Shravanam.

Ayaan shared some insight behind the making of “Our love”.

“When the planet heals and the human race recovers from the pandemic, I look forward to creating more music with my children just like I did when my brother and I were of their age. In fact they have taken very well to music and it would make me a proud father to see them perform on the same stage as us one day,” he said.

IANS