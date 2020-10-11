Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Archbishop John Moolachira from Guwahati offers the Requiem Mass on the first death anniversary of (L) Archbishop Dominic Jala at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, in the city on Saturday.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
