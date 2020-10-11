Archbishop John Moolachira from Guwahati offers the Requiem Mass on the first death anniversary of (L) Archbishop Dominic Jala at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, in the city on Saturday. MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Oct 11, 2020 Archbishop John Moolachira from Guwahati offers the Requiem Mass on the first death anniversary of (L) Archbishop Dominic Jala at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, in the city on Saturday. (ST) Continue Reading Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailLinkedin
