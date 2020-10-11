Mukul urges BJP to complain to PM against James

SHILLONG: Joining the growing call for arresting racketeering on coal, former CM Mukul Sangma has demanded an independent inquiry into the alleged involvement of Power Minister, James Sangma which was unearthed in Assam recently.

Reacting to the demand of the BJP to arrest the Power Minister for his alleged involvement, the Opposition leader said that the there was no need for the BJP to demand the arrest of the Minister, instead they can simply write to the Prime Minister’s Office asking the PM to take action as per the law.

“What is stopping BJP from doing it. Is it rhetoric or are they playing to the gallery,” he said

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Sangma said as the allegations have surfaced, the opposition is looking forward for a legal action and complete independent inquiry into the matter.

“They have bitten more than what they can chew,” the Opposition leader said while reacting to continuous allegations on the Government of allowing a free hand to the illegal transportation of coal

Reiterating that a big cartel is operating to facilitate illegal coal mining and transportation, he said that there are people who are deeply involved in the cartel, adding that until and unless there is an investigation, the cartel will never be unearthed.

“There is a cartel in respect of coal mining and manipulation of law to facilitate this illegal coal transport,” he said.

Sangma also alleged that the Government has started a camouflage exercise of facilitating illegal coal business as now every Deputy Commissioner is notifying unclaimed coal which is followed by its auction.

Stating that they combine illegal coal and claim it as an unclaimed coal, the Opposition leader said that this is a dangerous trend to loot the state.

He also hit out at the coalition partners of the MDA over their claims that they stand for the interest of the “Jaitbynriew “ saying if they had really stood for the protection of the interest of the people, they would have withdrawn from the Government.

“How can they claim that they are protecting the interest of the Jaitbynriew when the state is being looted,” he asked on a teasing tone.