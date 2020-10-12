Assam court convicts 25 accused in doctor lynching case

GUWAHATI: The Jorhat District Sessions Judge Court on Monday pronounced its verdict in the lynching case of a 72-year-old doctor at a tea garden in Upper Assam, convicting 25 persons out of the 31 accused under various sections of IPC.

The sections under which the accused were convicted in the Teok police station case number 434/2019 include sections 302/ 341/ 342/ 353/ 427/ 506/ 143/ 144/ 147/ 148 r/w 149/186/ 109 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 4 of The Assam Medicare Service Persons & Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence & Damage to Property) Act, 2011.

Six accused have been declared innocent.

Deben Dutta, a senior medical officer at Teok Tea Estate was lynched by a section of workers in the tea garden in Jorhat district on August 31, 2019.

The gruesome incident sparked outrage and condemnation with the medical fraternity staging protests and demonstrations across the country, demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

The Assam Police team led by Siva Prasad, deputy inspector general of police, Eastern Range, investigated and concluded the case in a record time of three weeks and filed an elaborate 602-page charge sheet on September 21, 2019.

This is the first case in the country wherein “witness identity concealment approach” was used.

Sources said the quantum of punishment for the convicts would be announced on October 19, 2020.

Since the minimum punishment under the provisions of law that were invoked is life imprisonment, it is believed that the case is going to set a record on various counts.