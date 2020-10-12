Vice President tests negative for COVID

NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for Covid-19.

Naidu has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with coronavirus or Covid-19 on September 29.

As per the RT-PCR test conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, both the Vice President and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for Covid-19.

“Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor’s advice. He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being,” an official statement from Vice President’s Office said.

IANS