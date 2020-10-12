Live burial in WKH: Victim’s body likely to be exhumed today

NONGSTOIN: A day after three persons were arrested for reportedly burying one Boris Marngar alive at Nongdisong village in West Khasi Hills, police on Sunday arrested five more while also seeking approval to exhume the body.

The arrested persons — Walphanus Marngar (32), Exstarning Marngar (52), Beransius Marngar (30), Kyrshanborlang Marngar (25) and Michalpol Marngar (27) — are all relatives of the deceased.

The police have submitted an appeal to the West Khasi Hills District Magistrate seeking approval to exhume the body for inquest, and asked the DM to depute a magistrate and doctor for spot post-mortem examination of the body.

Formalities will be observed on Monday morning after obtaining the order from the district magistrate.

On the other hand, narrating the story, Mildres Lyngkhoi, daughter of Boris Marngar, said around 7-8 people including his nephews arrived at their residence on October 6, around 7 pm, and forcibly took Boris to Nongdisong village on the pretext of an important work in the village. Since then his whereabouts were not known, she added.

An FIR was filed with Nongstoin Police Station on the disappearance of Boris from Mawliehbah Mawnar, and on receipt of the information, the officer in-charge and other police personnel from outpost visited Mawliehbah Mawnar for conducting inquiry.

After inquiry, it was ascertained that on October 6, the group had taken Boris from his residence and confined him inside the house of his niece, Sildaris Marngar. The next day, around 7 pm, they took Boris from the house of Sildaris to a place called Pordidoh, which is located at Nongdisong village, and allegedly buried him alive over allegation that he was practicing witchcraft and had cast an evil spell on his niece (Sildaris) as a result of which she had been suffering for three months.

Police arrested three main accused in the case identified as Densil Marngar (40), Jales Marngar (27) and Diberwell Marngar (30), all residents of Nongdisong village.