139 new cases, 1 more COVID death in state

SHILLONG: The state witnessed another surge of 139 cases on Sunday while the death toll rose to 63 after 65-year-old Samarjeet Gupta from Mahendraganj PWD Colony, South West Garo Hills, succumbed to COVID on Saturday.

He was diagnosed with ARDS with COVID-19 with bronchial asthma and hypertension.

The total active cases stand at 2478 while the total number of recoveries has gone up to 5142.

97 persons recovered on Sunday, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed.