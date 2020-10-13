88 new cases, death toll climbs to 64

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Monday recorded one more death and 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally to 2434.

The number of recoveries has gone up to 5273 after 131 people recovered on the day.

50 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 26 in West Jaintia Hills, 10 in West Garo Hills and 1 each in Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills.

The death toll increased to 64 after 75-year-old Ramdhan Chanda from Laban, expired on Monday.

He was admitted in Bethany Hospital on October 7 and was tested positive the same day. The cause of death was COVID-19 Pneumonia with ARDS with acute kidney injury, hypertension and obstructive uropathy.