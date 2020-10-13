Ichamati violence: CID files charge sheet

SHILLONG: The State CID has filed its charge sheet into the Ichamati violence case which left one dead and others injured, earlier this year.

A source informed that one person who was named in the charge sheet has absconded and search was on to trace him.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Meghalaya has charge sheeted more than 70 persons in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

KSU member Lurshai Hynniewta succumbed to injuries he sustained during a clash between activists of the Union and non-indigenous residents of Ichamati.

In a related development, a team comprising of state government officials from various departments visited Ichamati and nearby areas for a spot inspection following which they have dismissed allegations of harassment of non-tribal residents.

The team consisted of the SDO Sohra, SDPO Sohra, Child Protection Officers, District Medical Officer, ICDS officers and officers from the Labour department, besides others.

An official who was a part of the inspection team maintained on condition of anonymity that as per the confession of the non-tribal residents, most of them were not able to earn a livelihood as they were not being allowed to open their shops while others who were involved in the limestone business were also being prevented from running the trade.

The official also revealed that some residents who were earlier working for Lafarge have been laid off “under duress”.

“The non-tribal residents informed us that in Bholaganj some shops were being allowed to open but in Ichamati the exact opposite is happening,” the official added.

The extended lockdown has affected some people who had purchased vehicles for business purposes but were unable to pay back the loans, the official stated.

Asked about the inspection report, the official informed that the team had visited the area on the orders of the deputy commissioner and the report has been submitted to the DC who will forward the same to the Political department and accordingly it will be forwarded to the concerned authorities in New Delhi.

Asked if all their findings have been highlighted in the report, the official stated that it would be a futile exercise if the truth is not mentioned in the report since it took a lot of effort for the team to visit the remote areas.