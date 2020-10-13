Question Hour to stay during Assembly session

SHILLONG: A week-long Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will begin on November 5. The calendar for the session was released after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee here on Monday.

Principal government business is to get the approval of the House for the additional funds expended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session, which will have five working days, is not going to dispense with question hour unlike the two chambers of parliament last month.

The five-day session will have three days of government business and two days of private members’ business.