KHNAM wants park & parking lot at Barik

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has suggested that the state government should come up with a park-cum-parking lot instead of a shopping mall at Barik.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday, KHNAM general secretary, THS Bonney said the party was opposed to the idea of a shopping mall.

He said that the idea of a shopping mall is a white elephant and Barik Point, which is already congested, would fall into utter chaos if a shopping mall is constructed.

He revealed that the chief minister had clarified to the party that the government would not construct a shopping mall but a complex that will generate resource for the government.

Bonney also said that a shopping mall in Barik will “attract hawkers from all over the country” and the place would be converted into a second Khyndai Lad.

Meanwhile, KHNAM member, Strong Pillar Kharjana said that if the government wants to build a shopping mall, it should do so outside Shillong area and not in the heart of the city.