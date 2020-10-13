Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

KHNAM wants park & parking lot at Barik

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has suggested that the state government should come up with a park-cum-parking lot instead of a shopping mall at Barik.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday, KHNAM general secretary, THS Bonney said the party was opposed to the idea of a shopping mall.
He said that the idea of a shopping mall is a white elephant and Barik Point, which is already congested, would fall into utter chaos if a shopping mall is constructed.
He revealed that the chief minister had clarified to the party that the government would not construct a shopping mall but a complex that will generate resource for the government.
Bonney also said that a shopping mall in Barik will “attract hawkers from all over the country” and the place would be converted into a second Khyndai Lad.
Meanwhile, KHNAM member, Strong Pillar Kharjana said that if the government wants to build a shopping mall, it should do so outside Shillong area and not in the heart of the city.

