Chaos outside GPO as students line up to submit answer sheets

SHILLONG: The scene outside the Shillong GPO on Tuesday was chaotic as hundreds of students lined up to submit their answer sheets and assignments for different exams conducted by NEHU and other universities.

In view of the pandemic, the examinations in most colleges in the city were conducted through online mode.

Some students informed that they had submitted their answer sheet in the app but they were directed to back it up by sending their answer sheets to their respective colleges through registered post.

A large number of students were seen queuing outside the GPO office for long time to submit their answer sheets.

Some GPO employees informed that the situation was such that staff continued to work till 9 pm.