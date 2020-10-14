HC rejects ex-MLA’s bail plea

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has rejected the bail plea of former Mawhati MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang, who is in jail custody on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Dorphang’s legal counsel informed that the Court rejected the bail plea of the former MLA, currently hospitalised, on Tuesday.

The former legislator has been in jail for more than three and half years.

Dorphang was booked under the POCSO Act in 2017, for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl, who was rescued from a sex racket involving several others.

He was arrested from the inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Guwahati after absconding for 11 days.