Draft Annual Plan of SGH depts approved in DPDC meet

TURA: The Draft Annual Plan of developmental departments in South Garo Hills for the current financial year 2020-21 was on Wednesday approved in the District Planning and Development Council Meeting held at the NIC Conference Hall in Baghmara.

The meeting was presided over by Rongara-Siju MLA and Chairman of the DPDC, Rakkam A Sangma in the presence of Chokpot MLA and Vice President of DPDC, Lazarus M Sangma. During the meeting several issues with regard to developmental activities of both state and centrally sponsored schemes in the district were discussed.

Chairman of DPDC, Rakkam A Sangma took stock and monitored the various ongoing schemes and projects that are being implemented by the Departments and urged the developmental departments to strive harder in doing their job towards developing the district while giving suggestions and ideas for better utilization of the schemes or projects that are being initiated in the district.

The proposed outlays of annual plan of action for the year 2020-21 were also highlighted by respective officials representing the various developmental departments in the district.