Himanta bats for BJP-led administration in BTC

GUWAHATI: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the BJP was focused on leading the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which is going to the elections in December this year.

“Much like in the other autonomous councils of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, we are also looking at forming the government in BTC, which will bring about a complete transformation in regard to the development of the areas administered by the council,” Sarma told reporters.

BJP, he said, would contest the elections alone.

The minister, who addressed the BJP ST Morcha state executive meeting in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, said the state and central governments were committed towards implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region accord in letter and spirit.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the ally of BJP in the state government, has been in power in the BTC since 2003 when the BTAD was formed.

Sarma however said that the continuation of the party’s alliance with BPF would hinge on “the prevailing situation.”

“Our relationship with BPF at the state-level is still intact. We are looking forward to good ties with BPF and AGP in the next five years as well but the alliance will depend on the prevailing situation,” he said.

Election to the 40-member BTC was originally scheduled on April 4, 2020, but was postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed charge of the council on expiry of its five-year term on April 27, 2020.