DC visits Langpih, takes stock of development issues

GUWAHATI: A delegation from the Kamrup district administration led by deputy commissioner Kailash Karthik N recently visited Lower and Upper Langpih (Lampi) and discussed issues plaguing development in the interior area with the residents. Speaking to The Shillong Times on Wednesday, Karthik said the visit was primarily undertaken to understand the ground situation and take stock of issues such as dilapidated roads, shortage of drinking water, absence of hospitals and high schools, etc. This was the deputy commissioner's first visit to the area since taking charge of the district four months back. Kamrup district in Assam shares boundaries with both West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts in Meghalaya. The visit was also a follow-up of the meeting with the deputy commissioners of West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi in Amingaon on September 2 wherein it was decided that "mutually beneficial" development activities in the districts would go unhindered subject to prior intimation. "People have complained about development deprivation in the area as the area is far away from the district headquarters. We have seen that the road leading up to Langpih is in a dilapidated condition. Besides, at Langpih itself, there are development issues that need to be addressed," the DC said. The delegation also visited the border outpost (BOP) at Upper Langpih and took stock of the problems faced by the police personnel stationed there. Asked about complaints of encroachment, he said that the issue has been discussed in the meeting with the DCs of West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi and that there were no new allegations as such. "Territorial jurisdiction cannot be solved at the DC level but has to be addressed at the higher level. At the same time, territorial jurisdiction cannot come in the way of development. There are procedural issues in funding and approval that determine progress in the area," he said. The DC assured the residents that the problems would be addressed to in a systematic manner. It may be recalled that the meeting of the deputy commissioners last month discussed border issues concerning the three districts threadbare besides exchanging viewpoints after examining the land records and other documentary evidence provided by the Survey of India maps.