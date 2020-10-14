Protest in Garo Hills over centre’s detention of 83 year old Jesuit priest

TURA: People from different walks of life in East Garo Hills are going to hold a protest at Williamnagar on Thursday afternoon over the central government’s unleasing of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take into custody a 83-year-old jesuit priest, last week.

Rev. Fr Stan Swami, who has worked for the poor and downtrodden tribals of Jharkhand and helped mobilise the people to protect their land from the big mining companies that are pushing through for mining in tribal areas, was taken into custody by NIA officials who accused him of collaboration with anti-national elements.

There is palpable anger across the Christian majority north eastern region against the BJP for this inhuman arrest of an ailing priest who has battled against cancer and served the downtrodden for years in the tribal areas of Jharkhand.

A solidarity gathering is going to take place at Rongrenggre school field in Williamnagar on Thursday at 4 PM in which youth and citizens are expected to participate. Candles are also to be lit and prayers offered in support of Fr Stan Swami. The organisers of the event have welcomed all citizens of Garo Hills to join the protest.