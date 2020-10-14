Sino-India military talks ‘positive’

New Delhi: The seventh round of military talks between India and China was “positive and constructive”, a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement of troops at friction points in eastern Ladakh.

As the two sides agreed to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes, authoritative sources here said there was no significant forward movement on disengagement of troops from the flash points in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) are locked in an over five-month-long border standoff.

The sources said there was no breakthrough at the talks on disengagement of troops and that India insisted on restoration of status quo ante of April at all friction points. The face-off began on May 5.

A joint press statement by the two armies after the talks on Monday that lasted for nearly 12 hours said both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement “as early as possible”. The statement was released both in Delhi and Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, meanwhile, made an oft-repeated comment that China does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh or the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also claimed that the stepping up of infrastructure building by India and military deployment along the border with China was the “root cause of tensions”.

India has been strongly maintaining that both Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh are integral part of the country and that China should refrain from commenting on its internal matters.

Spokesman Zhao was replying to a question at a media briefing in Beijing by a western media journalist on India’s construction of a number of bridges in border areas of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The spokesman said based on the consensus reached by the two sides recently, neither side should take any action that might complicate the situation at the border region, so that bilateral efforts to ease tension will not be undermined.

The military talks took place at Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in the midst of massive preparations by both the sides to maintain the existing deployment during the harsh winter months. (PTI)