Assam Excise team nabs 2 for illegal IMFL transportation

GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) seized a huge consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the Tetelia area of Sonapur on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials of EIB intercepted a vehicle carrying the consignment with an unspecified quantity of liquor and arrested two persons after they produced invalid challans which have been discontinued by the excise department way back in 2016.

Officials sources here informed that the duo, identified as Ranjan Daimary and Habibul Haque, were caught illegally ferrying the liquor on a truck (bearing registration number AS-01-GC 4197) sourced from the factory of Himalayan Distillery Pvt Limited at Ambher Gaon in the 12th Mile area.

The consignment was to be transported to Borgohain Enterprises Bonded Warehouse Pvt Ltd in Mariani in Upper Assam’s Jorhat district.

On the basis of the statements of Daimary and Haque, a search was carried out to catch two more persons, Digonta Neog and Dinesh Rabha who are reportedly absconding. EIB officials also raided their houses in the 12th Mile area.

It may be noted that the department had seized illegal liquor from a compound close to the factory of Himalayan Distillery six months back and registered a case against the persons involved.

Two people were subsequently detained for their alleged involvement in the illegal bottling of IMFL liquor. Later, both were released on bail granted by the court.

Meanwhile, Assam excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya has congratulated the EIB officials for the breakthrough and directed the department to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The excise minister asked the authorities to take strict action against the concerned factory officer in-charge and Kamrup Metro enforcement in-charge in this regard.

In another instance, a special excise team led by excise superintendent, Kamrup Metro, Debojit Nath detected an illegal bottling plant at 14th Mile and recovered 918 cases of IMFL, approximately 4000 litres of extra neutral alcohol and machinery for bottling plants.