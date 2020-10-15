MGCCL project delay irks GSU

TURA: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU in South Garo Hills, Greneth M Sangma has dashed off a letter to the Managing Director of the Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Limited (MGCCL) in Shillong questioning the long delay to construct the already sanctioned Integrated Welfare Complex in Baghmara, a project funded and sanctioned by DONER under NLCPR.

According to documents acquired through RTI which were submitted by Sangma,the project with the total cost of Rs 1285.2 lakhs was sanctioned way back in June 25, 2015.

“This letter is to remind you and question why this project which has already been sanctioned and contract awarded to your corporation has not been initiated,” Sangma said.

Sangma also informed that as per records obtained from the Deputy Secretary of Planning, Government of Meghalaya through RTI, the first instalment for work to commence has already been released to the MGCCL.

Sangma, on behalf of the union urged the MGCCL to start work on the project immediately and warned that it would not hesitate to take legal recourse as well as resort to democratic agitation if the project fails to take off.