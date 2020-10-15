Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Conchata Ferrell passes away

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

Veteran stage and film actor Conchata Ferrell, best known for starring as the no-nonsense housekeeper Berta in the sitcom Two and a Half Men, has passed away. She was 77. Ferrell, a three-time Emmy nominee, died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital of complications following a cardiac arrest, reported Entertainment Weekly. She appeared in over 200 episodes.
Ferrell’s Two and a Half Men co-stars Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen paid tributes to the late actor on Twitter. Sheen said Ferrell was an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, and a genuine friend. “Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect,” he said. (PTI)

