Kaziranga National Park re-opens for tourists on Oct 21

GUWAHATI: The sprawling Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will be thrown open for tourists for the current tourists season from October 21 next and the inauguration will be graced by the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The National Park authority is preparing the guidelines in view of the COVID pandemic to be followed by the tourists while visiting the Park this season.

Assam government has already directed all the lodges, hotels and resorts surrounding the National Park famous for its treasure trove of one-horned rhinoceros, to undertake sanitisation of the facilities as per the SOP and COVID guidelines issued by the government.