James lays base for farmers’ market at Jengjal

TURA: Meghalaya Power Minister, James P K Sangma on Thursday laid the Foundation Stone for the Farmers’ Market Complex at Jengjal near Tura in West Garo Hills in the presence of various officials of the district, nokmas, members of the farmers’ market and the local people.

Addressing the gathering during the programme, James expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for sanctioning an amount of 10 crores under Article 275 (1) for the construction of Farmers Market Complex at Jengjal and all those who have helped for the successful process of this Farmers Market. He also thanked the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for granting the proposal submitted for setting up the market at Jengjal pointing out that the area lies in close proximity to few important business establishments and also falls in the centre.

Stating that the State of Meghalaya has more than 80 percent of population who are agrarian in nature, he said that Government of India is focussing more in agriculture sector to provide sustainable livelihood options to the farmers of the country and to uplift the economy of the people of the region. He said that agriculture sector needs to be an organised sector where farmers can not only sell locally, but market their produce to buyers from other states and beyond. “This is not a Farmers Shed, but Farmers Market which will benefit the farmers of the area in future” he said.

He urged everyone especially the farmers to utilise the opportunities provided to them responsibly for the progress and development of agriculture sector in the region in future.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh lauded the efforts of the Power Minister and local MLA James Sangma for setting up the Market in the area since the area is in prime location and has potential to develop the area into a hub for agricultural activities and expansion of road network in the region.