Woman, daughter missing after river washes away boat

JOWAI: A mother and her 8-year-old daughter have reportedly been drowned in Umngot River at Shnongpdeng village in West Jaintia Hills on Wednesday morning after their boat was washed away by the current of the river.

The two persons have been identified as Julias Lamba (27) and her daughter, Tariang Lamba (8), hailing from Shnongpdeng village.

Sources said that besides the mother and daughter, there were two others in the boat who luckily escaped from drowning. It was further informed that the incident happened around 4:30 am when the group of four went for fishing and while crossing the river, the current washed away the boat.

However, till the filing of this report, the missing duo was not recovered.

The operations are under way.