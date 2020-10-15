Another setback for Crowborough

SHILLONG: The jinxed Hotel Crowborough which, was supposed to be inaugurated in September this year, is now likely to be completed either in March or April next year.

Informing this, Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chairman, Comingone Ymbon, who inspected the progress of the work of the upcoming hotel on Wednesday, said that the Corporation had sanctioned a loan of Rs 45 crore to the firm implementing the project.

As of now, the MIDC has released an amount of Rs 30 crore for the project.

The firm, which is implementing the project, would have to repay the loan amount within 10 years once the project is finally commissioned, he said.

Ymbon said that as per inputs, all major work of the project has already been completed and the firm is now waiting for the arrival of the furniture from China.

It is said that one of the major reasons which has led to the delay in the completion of the project is the modification of the original design.

It may be mentioned that the lessee had entered into an agreement with Aura Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, which were granted a loan of Rs 45 crore by the MIDC for completion of the project.

Hotel Crowborough has partnership with France-based Accor hotel groups and Novotel, the international acclaimed hotel brand from Accor group. The hotel has the capacity to provide jobs to 150 people.