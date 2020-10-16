Book on Assam Agitation to be released on Dec 10

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to prepare a multi-volume book on the historic Assam Movement leading to the historic signing of Assam Accord in 1985, which will be released on Swahid Divas (Martyrs’ Day) on December 10 this year.

Reviewing the progress of work undertaken by the department on Friday, Sonowal directed the officials to take necessary steps to immortalise the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Sonowal also directed the editorial committee to exhaustively include all aspects of Assamese nationalism in the book, covering the events of the Assam Movement so that it could be used as research material.

He further asked the Accord implementation department to publish a booklet highlighting the steps taken by the state government since 2016 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Reiterating that the state government was committed to safeguard the interest and self respect of the Assamese people through implementation of the Accord in letter and spirit, Sonowal stated that the government was taking all steps to take forward the institutes set up as a result of the Accord.

The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a martyrs’ memorial at the Swahid Smarak Udyan at West Boragaon here on December 10.

Directing the PWD to expediently complete the formalities regarding the construction of the martyrs’ memorial, Sonowal urged the department to ensure a unique and exceptional memorial.

The state government plans to implement the project on 100 bighas of land with a total expenditure of Rs 47 crore.

Informing that the construction work of a multi-modal logistics park would begin from October 20 at the site of defunct Ashok Paper Mill at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon, Sonowal expressed optimism that the park would play a pivotal role to boost the export-import sector and help generate employment.