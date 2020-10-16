Meghalaya CJ lays base for ADRC permanent building in Tura

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Justice, Biswanath Somadder on Friday unveiled the plaque for the Foundation Stone of the Permanent Building for the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) at Dakopgre in Tura.

Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya, E Kharumnuid, Registrar, Judicial Services, A Ripnar, District and Session Judge, cum Member Secretary, MLSA Shillong, N A Khan, Commissioner and Secretary, Law Department, Government of Meghalaya, W Khyllep, District and Session Judge and Judicial Officers of Garo Hills Region, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dr. M G R Kumar including Heads of Departments were among others who attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Somadder said that the number of litigation in the country was quite manageable in the earlier times which however increased over a period of time and there came a time when the judicial officers and judges could not handle it further. In view of this, he said that litigation should have limited shelf life and be over within a certain period of time otherwise the concept of justice delayed and justice denied would affect the justice delivery system.

He added that it was for this reason that the legislature in its wisdom decided to amend the Code of Civil Procedure and introduced the concept of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism in four segments comprising of Lok Adalat, Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation.

The Chief Justice also informed that the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) is the most effective way to end long drawn protracted litigation and the step forward is to give and dedicate the centre to the local people of the area. He expressed hope that when completed, the ADR centre will benefit the common man of the region by bringing justice delivery system closer to the people within a short and reasonable time frame.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included West Garo Hills District and Session Judge, Dashalin Kharbteng and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills Tura A M Pariat.