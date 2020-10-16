Court tells Ampareen not to leave state

SHILLONG: Prime accused in the sensational education scam, former education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has been directed not to leave the city and the state without prior approval of the CBI and the Special court. This was conveyed to her unambiguously when she turned up early this week during all the first hearing.

Sources said that the CBI did not arrest the sitting Congress MLA as she was cooperating with the agency in the investigation.

The trial into the infamous education scam involving two other officials, is expected to be lengthy as more than 90 witnesses will be examined during the course of the trial.

Sources said that the CBI Meghalaya which filed it’s charge sheet against Lyngdoh, and the then director of school education JD Sangma and another, would look to expedite the entire trial and the investigation agency wished to see that the verdict in the case was delivered at the earliest.

Stating that the CBI had strong case against the three accused as it has all the documentary evidence, sources also said that during the recent hearing in the special court, the former Education minister had been directed to strictly follow restrictions on her movement outside the state.

It was also informed that one of the accused AI Lyngdoh, has filed a petition in the court saying that she is mentally unstable now and she cannot face the trial. However, sources said that the court most probably will set up a medical court to examine her thoroughly to assess the state of her mental health.

The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for November 12 next.

It may be recalled that in June this year CBI filed charge sheet against all three for their alleged involvement in fudging marks sheets to favour certain candidates of their choice. Officials involved in their recorded statements had admitted to the manipulation but categorically said that they acted on the direction of the minister herself.

Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya had on November 2, 2016 ordered the CBI to probe the criminal aspect of the scam as the police sat on the investigation for years on.