Education min non-committal on teachers’ pension, salary

SHILLONG: Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) met the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to discuss on regular salary, pension scheme.

Speaking about salary, president of the association, Kular Khongjirem said that they get paid once in 3-4 months and the education department will explore ways to pay salaries every month though the timeline is not known but said that the government is willing to pay them every month.

Again, he said that teachers are deprived of pension benefits unlike government servants. The Death Cum Retirement Gratuity is 3.5 lakh while government servants get Rs 10 lakh.

“He (Rymbui) said that the government is still examining though the teachers deserve to get such payment. The education department is still examining it”, he said.

Khongjirem said that there should be the new pension scheme for teachers but the Education minister has not assured anything on this.

He added that they will meet again after the Assembly session.