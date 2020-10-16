Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud
SHILLONG: In the wake of two more deaths due to COVID19, recovery of 90 more patients and detection of 139 new cases, the number of active COVID19 positive cases in Meghalaya now stands at 2492.
