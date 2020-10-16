BJP free to leave MDA if not happy : Prestone Tynsong

SHILLONG/GUWAHATI: The uneasiness within the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by the National People’s Party (NPP) is apparently getting worse because of reported continuous allegations of corruption levelled by the BJP, a constituent of the ruling alliance.

In a significant statement on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya and NPP leader, Prestone Tynsong said that the BJP was free to leave the MDA if they were uncomfortable in the alliance.

Tynsong had earlier said that the Government had taken strong note of the continuous allegations of BJP which appear in media frequently.

The statement of Tynsong came on a day when state BJP leader and Health Minister, A L Hek met the BJP’s national Secretary (Organisation), B Santosh in New Delhi to discuss issues pertaining to the state.

Earlier, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie stirred the hornet’s nest stating that the party would withdraw support to the NPP-led MDA government in the state. However, the party MLA and minister AL Hek negated it stating that the state party leadership alone couldn’t take a final decision on walking out of the alliance.

The BJP had made several allegations of corruption in the two Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of the state. The BJP stated that it would urge the state government to facilitate proper inquiry into the misuse of funds in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Councils (GHADC).

“As the BJP MLA, I will raise the issue raised by the party on the alleged misappropriation of funds in the two ADCs. These are serious allegations which need to be properly investigated,” Hek reportedly said.